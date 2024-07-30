Pixel 8a delivers Google AI for less, now back to $449 Prime Day price in all colors ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
$50 off $449
Google Pixel 8a

After jumping back up to full price, Google’s latest Pixel 8a Android handset release has now returned to the $449 Amazon all-time low. You can now score the unlocked Google Pixel 8a at $449 shipped via Amazon in all four colorways. Regularly $500, this is a straight up $50 price drop on the mid-ranger device to land you a current-generation Google pocket computer at, once again, $100 under the sale price on the Google Pixel 8 and $300 under the discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the best straight cash deal we have tracked on Amazon since pre-order and gift card offers back in May. 

The Pixel 9 flagship devices are certainly on the way. And in exactly two weeks from today in fact, but for folks looking to land a more affordable mid-range Android handset, the Pixel 8a is a relatively new 2024 release and will likely remain the latest a-series release for some time. 

As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Pixel 8a lands in your EDC with a 6.1-inch Actua display alongside Google’s Adaptive Battery that can power your machine for over 24 hours (the Extreme Battery Saver setting can deliver up to 72 hours). All of that joins an IP67 protection against “slips, spills, and dust” as well.

Despite its more affordable price tag, it still supports Google AI features (more on this inbound next month too) – “search anything right from the app you’re in, just by drawing a circle around an image, text, or video; get a summary of emails and brainstorm ideas with Gemini; and avoid spammers with Call Assist.”

Google Pixel 8a features:

The best-in-class camera with Google AI helps you take photos and videos you won’t believe you actually took. And make edits like magic. Did someone blink or look away? With Best Take, you can combine similar photos into one where everyone looks great. Audio Magic Eraser reduces distracting noises in video like cars and wind, so you can hear the sounds you want. Use Magic Editor to change the background, move an object, make it disappear with Magic Eraser, and more. Just draw a circle around an image or text, even in a video. Google AI finds it fast – right from the app you’re in.

