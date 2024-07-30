Go play the FREE Visions of Mana demo now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC + in-game bonuses

The latest entry in the Mana series, Visions of Mana, is set for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S next month. But gamers can now give the anticipated new experience a try early as the Visions of Mana FREE demo is now ready to go across all platforms ahead of the August 29, 2024 release date. Head below for more details and some quick links to the demo.

Play the FREE Visions of Mana demo now

The Mana series is legendary one to say the least. It is loaded with nostalgia for millions of gamers the world over, and I’m one of them. One of my favorite experiences growing up was Secret of Mana alongside titles the Link to the Past, and later the Metal Gear series, but there has always been something memorable about the special brand of action RPG and world building of the original Mana titles, not to mention the sequels and remakes that have launched more recently. The latest entry in the series, Visions of Mana, is set to bring that same approach to the role playing genre and what looks to be a gloriously bright and vibrant open-world experience to modern day consoles

Pre-orders on the new Visions of Mana are now live at $59.99 (no $70 up-charge here folks), but you can also give the early FREE demo a try now before dropping any cash down too:

Those who play the demo and reach the end of Chapter 1 (or by progressing through the game) will receive three weapons to use in the full game as well:

Gladius (small sword for Val)

Falx (great sword for Val)

Horn Lance (lance for Val)

Scope out the Demo Announce Trailer below:

Visions of Mana Demo available now! Experience a section of the story, battles and exploration in this demo of Visions of Mana. Visions of Mana is out August 29th, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Steam

