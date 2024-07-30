Samsung’s latest already affordable Galaxy A25 with 120Hz display and 50MP cam just fell to $250

Earlier this year Samsung brought some of its entry-level and ultra-affordable smartphones to the US and we are now tracking a solid offer on the unlocked Galaxy A25 Android handset down at $249.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $300 and still fetching as much from Samsung, this is a straight up $50 price drop, $25 under our March mention, and matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. We have seen some fleeting and YMMV bundle offers for less, but when it comes to straight up cash deals this is about as good as it has gotten thus far.

It’s certainly no S24, but it is a solid budget-friendly release that delivers on the Galaxy experience at a drastically lower price point and makes for a notable option when it comes to the kids, a spare handset, or just for anyone who doesn’t care about all of the bells and whistles.

You can also drop down to the $200 Galaxy A15 that released at the same time in the US earlier this year – both options really aren’t bad for $200 and $250, but the display isn’t quite as high-res on the A15, nor are its cameras.

The Galaxy A25 is powered by an Exynos 1280 chip complete with 128GB of storage and 8GB of onboard memory with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display at 120Hz. It runs on a 5,000 mAh battery with respectable camera prowess for a now $250 handset: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors.

Samsung Galaxy A25 Android smartphone features:

Whether watching shows, playing games or reading online, the ultra-clear, superfluid display* of Galaxy A25 5G brings your content to life; Plus, Vision Booster lets you to enjoy the bright 800-nits screen experience. Mountain ranges, sunsets, dinners with friends — do the moment justice with the high-resolution cameras of Galaxy A25 5G; The triple-lens camera is ready for every angle, while a 50MP main camera catches all the details. With improved internal storage of up to 128GB and up to 1TB of expandable storage, Galaxy A25 5G makes it easy to keep cherished photos, videos and important files readily accessible whenever you need them.

