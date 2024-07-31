Amazon Fire TV Stick all-time low Prime Day deals are back from $15, 4K models from $25

Update: While the Amazon Prime Day deals below are no more, Best Buy is stepping in to price match all of them, marking a return of all-time low pricing across the lineup just as the 4K models receive native Xbox Game Pass Ultimate support:

As part of its now live early Prime Day deals, and just after getting Xbox Game Pass support, some big-time Amazon Fire TV Stick deals have arrived. First up, we have the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the latest and most powerful model in the product family and it’s now at the lowest price we have tracked directly on Amazon. You’re looking at 42% in savings and a price $5 under both our previous mention and last year’s Black Friday list – it is just $5 more than the refurbished price we featured recently.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max made its debut back in September at Amazon’s big hardware event, landing as the flagship 4K model with a refreshed design. It boasts Wi-Fi 6E support and a faster 2GHz quad-core processor, the expected 4K UHD playback, Dolby Vision support, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. It and the 4K model listed below are the only two models in the lineup that support Xbox Game Pass.

More Amazon Fire TV deals:

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.

Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.

Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.

Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

