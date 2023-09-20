Amazon debuts refreshed Fire TV Stick 4K Max, all-new Fire TV Soundbar, more

As part of today’s Amazon hardware event for September, the company revealed a new catalog of Fire TV streaming media player devices, and we’re now diving in for a closer look. The entirely new Fire TV Soundbar is joined by a refreshed Fire TV Stick 4K Max and more, all of which is up for pre-order.

Meet Amazon’s new Fire TV Soundbar

Marking an entirely new debut into the Amazon stable, the new Fire TV Soundbar debuts as an add-on to your existing home theater setup. The device complements your entertainment space, improving the sound with a dual-speaker setup that also rocks support for 3D virtual surround sound thanks to DTS Virtual:X integration. You’re also benefitting from Dolby Audio.

The whole unit clocks in at 24 inches long and 2.5 inches high – making the Fire TV Soundbar a more compact TV upgrade that will fit in nicely with smaller setups, dorm rooms, and the like. But it should also be able to serenade your family room or basement setups, too. It plugs into your actual television over HDMI eARC/ARC to play nicely with existing smart TVs and Fire sticks.

You can purchase the new Fire TV Soundbar for $119.99 on Amazon; it’s now shipping, too.

Seeing an all-new interation, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also being refreshed today. This second-generation streaming media player is Amazon’s most capable release, with newfound Wi-Fi 6E support being joined by a refreshed design. It now comes powered by an updated 2GHz quad-core processer, which enables 4K UHD playback alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Adtmos audio.

It also arrives as the first of the company’s streaming sticks to support the Fire TV Ambient Experience. Typically reserved for the Omni QLED TVs themselves, the smart display tech is now available for any television equipped with the streamer.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available for pre-order. It won’t be shipping until next week on September 27 but is available for $59.99.

There’s also a new baseline Fire TV Stick 4K that arrives with an updated design and processor, too. This oen comes powered by a 1.7GHz chip that is 30% more powerful than the previous model, with 4K UHD streaming support in tow to complement the Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision tech. There’s a $49.99 price tag, and we’re still waiting for information on when to pre-order.

All of the new Amazon Fire TV releases also arrive with more sustainable designs in tow. There’s not just lower carbon footprints for their production, but also packaging made from 100ﬁ recycled materials. The devices themselves carry over that same recycled design, too.

