Apple Intelligence-ready 13-inch M4 iPad Pro has never gone for less at $1,189 + more at $200 off

While we are still tracking some notable price drops on the 11-inch models with up to $200 off the higher-end configurations, today we are taking a look at some new lows on the “thinnest Apple product” ever with the new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. Firstly, let’s start with the most affordable configuration while the 13-inch Space Black model is down at $1,198 shipped via Amazon. This is just over $100 off the regular $1,299 price tag and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for any 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. While the 256GB of storage might leave something to be desired for some, that USB-C jack works with just about any external storage gear you might already have anyway, leaving you with a perfectly capable machine and the most affordable point of entry in the M4 iPad pro game.

The is the most inexpensive version of what is arguably the best tablet on the planet, complete with the Ultra Retina XDR display, 12MP front and back camera action, the LiDAR scanner for AR action, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Face ID. All of this is wrapped up into the larger 13-inch form factor, which is even thinner than the 11-inch model.

If the 13-inch 256GB isn’t working for you, we have updated discounted pricing across the entire lineup, including the Wi-Fi + Cell models. If you’re looking for a high-end variant, direct your attention to the 2TB 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell model that is now $200 off the going to deliver the lowest price we have tracked.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

