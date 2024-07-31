Double your shower time with EcoSmart’s 7.2kW electric water heating booster at $310 (2024 low)

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater Booster for $309.64 shipped. Listed at a $349 price tag, this unit has been sitting well above this price at its $399 MSRP most days, with mostly small ticks down to $387 and three larger short-lived discounts that dropped things to $310 at most. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown, giving you a solid $89 in savings and returning it to the lowest price we have tracked in 2024 – $78 above the all-time low from 2021, which we haven’t seen again since.

This 240V device from EcoSmart is designed to work alongside your existing hot water tank in order to provide a much needed boost in its heating abilities, increasing “deliverable hot water by 45%,” while also saving you on what’s likely limited space and heating costs. It has an adjustable activation temperature of 80 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, while its adjustable outlet temperature ranges between 80 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll be able to nearly double your shower time, letting you wash away those concerns of the water running cold mid-way through your routine (unless you’re one of those people who go for hours and hours in one sitting). Keep in mind that it will require at least a 10 gauged wiring and a 30A breaker.

EcoSmart 7.2kW Electric Water Heater Booster features:

If you currently have 10 gauge wiring & 30 AMP breaker there is no addition feed required

Increase deliverable hot water up to 45%

Adjustable activation temperature 80-130F

Adjustable outlet temperature 80-140F

Nearly double your shower time

