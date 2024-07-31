ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1 travel-ready MagSafe charger folds up like a wallet, now down at $54

We feature a ton of great deals on magnetic charging stands around here, but sometimes you need one that folds up into the size of a wallet that can still charge your entire Apple kit. And that’s where this new ESR release comes in. One of the brand’s official Amazon storefronts is now offering its new foldable Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station down at $53.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this model just landed on Amazon a couple of months ago to offer up a new solution that’s as notable for your desktop as it is in your EDC and just about anywhere else you might need to juice up. 

Today’s deal lands at the lowest price we have tracked on this model after it dropped into the $60 range in early June. 

This charging solution provides the max 15W of power through its main MagSafe-compatible charging pad for your iPhone. And around back you’ll find an “Apple certified” Apple Watch charger with enough space to sneak your AirPods case down on a third wireless charging pad. You can even remove the Apple Watch charging unit to use with just about any USB-C port, be it a wall charger or the connection of the side of your MacBook. 

The whole thing is about as compact as it gets for a 3-in-1, but one of the main draws on this model, aside from the relatively notable price tag, is its collapsible design. The entire unit folds down into a flat, travel-ready form-factor that takes up a whole lot less space than a traditional solution.

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set features:

  • Certified Fast Charging: officially Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging, providing safer and more reliable charging at faster speeds
  • Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified to deliver safe and reliable fast charging
  • Power in a Snap: strong magnets automatically align your phone with the charger, providing faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience, while ensuring your phone stays securely mounted
  • Adjustable 2-Way Stand: choose between portrait or landscape and find the perfect angle for comfortable hands-free viewing

