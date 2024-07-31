Spigen’s 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III dual USB-C charger is now 57% off at $14, more from $19

Prime members can now head over to Amazon to score Spigen’s 35W GaN III dual USB-C charger for just $13.99 shipped. Regularly $33, this is a straight up 57% price drop and $3 below the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks one of the lowest prices we have tracked for this 35W GaN III charger that can charge your iPhone 15, iPad Pro, or just about anything that needs a quick top up. We’re tracking deals on the beefier 45W and 65W variants of the same charger right now as well. The 45W GaN III charger is down to just $18.99 from its usual price of $40, while the beefier 65W variant is only $25.99 now, down from its usual price of $49.

These compact Spigen chargers use GaN III tech to pack up to 65W of juice in a compact shell. They all have two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. This 35W model can deliver 25W + 10W power when both ports are used. The 45W and 65W models also distribute the power when both ports are used, so be sure to pick up the bigger one if you want more power delivery on both USB-C ports.

This, by the way, is far from the only charger we have reported over the last few days. If you are looking for a reliable car charger to top up your gear on-the-go, then don’t miss Baseus’ 160W car charger at $33, which is 34% down from its usual price of $50. Folks with an Apple Watch can also snag Belkin’s Apple Watch power bank for just $77, which regularly fetches $100.

Spigen 35W GaN III charger features:

Total 35W Compact and Fast Charging Block: Dual USB C PD PPS Super Fast Charging Port, Up to 30 Watt Power Delivery / PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 35 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 25W and 10W output to charge your phone.

Advanced Spigen GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 40% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than genuine charger.

Reducing Your Device Damage with Spigen Technology : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

