Add DEWALT’s 20V Max cordless drill/driver kit to your arsenal for new $89 low (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the best deal we have seen on this DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit at $89 shipped. Normally fetching $159, this drill/driver has been keeping above $150 since 2024 began. Last year’s fall and winter holiday sales saw prices go as low as $99, but today you’re getting an even better 44% markdown that beats Black Friday rates and drops it to a new all-time low. You’ll find its newer counterpart model matching Black Friday rates at its $99 low, down from $179, with the big difference here being the two included 1.3Ah batteries in place of the above model’s 2.0Ah one.

With this drill/driver kit from DEWALT, you’ll be getting a 1/2-inch drill and impact driver that delivers 300 UWO (unit watts out) of power and a 16 position clutch with two speed settings for both fastening and drilling applications. Its motor can max out at 1,500 RPM and its XR 2.0Ah battery ensures plenty of runtime to complete the tasks at hand. It features a lightweight design, ergonomic non-slip handle, built-in LED work light, and a compact design, making it well-suited for work in small or tight spaces. Also includes charger, belt hook, and a tool bag.

You’ll find more power tools like this one in our home goods hub, or for larger electric equipment to replace noisy and fume-belching ones, like mowers, pole saws, etc. – head over to our Green Deals hub, where you’ll also find discounts/sales on EVs, power stations, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, outdoor smart devices, and more.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit features:

DEWALT brushless motor delivers more run time over brushed

Compact (7.6 in. front to back), lightweight design fits into tight areas

Ergonomic comfort grip handle provides ideal balance and tool control

LED light with 20-second trigger release delay provides increased visibility in dimly lit spaces

Kit Includes DCD777 20V MAX Drill/Driver, DCB203 20V MAX XR 2.0Ah Battery, Charger, Belt Hook, and Kit Bag

