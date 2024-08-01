Anker’s new 10K portable power bank with onboard USB-C cable plugs right into an outlet at $36

The official Anker Amazon storefront is serving up another notable deal on one of its super-handy power station solutions today. This time we are looking at the Anker Fusion 10K Power Bank with an attached USB-C cable in various colors starting from $35.99 shipped. Regularly $45, this new release landed on Amazon a couple months ago and is now sitting at a competitive $36 with 20% in savings on just about all colorways – the black is selling for a touch more at just over $38. The somewhat unique design, integrated cable, and, my personal favorite aspect here, the onboard and very much foldable outlet prongs, makes this option standout from the crowd.

You’re essentially looking at a portable power bank you can use to charge up your gear anywhere. It also just happens to have outlet prongs folded down into the body of the unit so you can juice up its internal 10,000mAh battery without a cable.

Alongside the onboard LED screen that displays the battery’s remaining power, you’ll find an integrated USB-C cable to charge up just about anything without having to carry around loose cables in your EDC. Having said that, this is a 3-in-1 charger, so you can connect additional cables to juice up three pieces of kit at the same time when needed.

Anker says the “high-speed 30W output offers the power you need to get through your day…fuel your iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes.”

Anker Fusion 10K Power Bank features:

All-in-One Power: This innovative 3-in-1 charger is your travel essential, featuring a 10,000mAh power bank, a foldable charger, and a built-in USB-C cable, designed to keep you powered without restrictions.

30W Two-Way Fast Charge: Whether using it plugged in or as a portable battery, the high-speed 30W output offers the power you need to get through your day. Fuel your iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes.

Stay Powered Wherever: Perfect for short trips, with dimensions of only 4.25 × 2.01 × 1.22″ and a weight of about 8.82 oz. Charge an iPhone 15 Pro up to 1.97 times or a Samsung S23 up to 1.84 times.

