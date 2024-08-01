Today’s console game price drops: Broforce now just $3, Mario Strikers, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Broforce

Joining on the ongoing summer Switch game sale you’ll find below, Best Buy is now offering Broforce Deluxe Edition at $29.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). You’ll also find the standard edition on sale for $19.99. Regularly $40 and $30 respectively, these are relatively rare deals overall and the lowest prices we can find on Switch for physical copies you can add to your collection. Just note, you can also score a digital copy of this one down at just $2.99 via the eShop right now from the usual $15 price tag if you don’t care about the boxed edition landing on your shelf. Either way, this one is a blast if you’ve never tried it – players take control of “an under-funded, over-powered paramilitary organization dealing exclusively in excessive force.” There’s up to four player Bro-op action alongside a Deathmatch mode as well – “Battle terrorism with up to four players in cooperative mode or sever ties with your bros and face each other in several bombastic competitive modes.” Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals. 

Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:

PlayStation Summer Sale now live!

***Here’s the best price ever on PlayStation VR2 at $350

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

