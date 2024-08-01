Don’t let hurricane outages take you down with EcoFlow power stations, bundles, more from $219 (Up to $2,799 off)

EcoFlow has an ongoing home backup sale that has been extended through August 15, taking up to $2,799 off power stations, backup power bundles, and accessories – with three upcoming flash sales for extra savings opportunities too (more below). One of the notable inclusions to this sale is the DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station bundled alongside a 400W solar panel for $3,449 shipped. Launching with a $4,898 price tag back in June, we saw its first collection of discounts include this same combo at a higher $3,699 rate. Today it comes in at a greater 30% markdown that saves you $1,449 and carves out a new all-time low going forward. The power station alone can still be secured at its initial $500 launch discount, bringing costs down to $3,199, after using the on-page coupon/promo code at checkout – with plenty of other discounted bundle options available depending on what kind of backup power solution you need. Head below for more.

Arriving with an impressive 4,096Wh capacity (which can be expanded all the way to 48,000Wh with additional equipment), the DELTA Pro 3 pumps out 4,000W of power output – also able to expand further up to 12,000W when three of these power station units are connected together. This new model has been given a far more versatile variety of self-charging possibilities – seven solo-source options and 18 combination charging options. A standard wall outlet will fill 80% of its battery in just 50 minutes, with others at differing speeds for solar charging (max 2,600W input), EV, automotive cigarette outlets, dual PV charging, and much more.

You’ll find the usual smart controls here, which you can access in the EcoFlow app when connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it also sports 14 output ports for your outward charging needs – seven ACs, three DCs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs. It is the first model under EcoFlow’s flag to be given the company’s new X-Core 3.0 system, which provides superior safety, performance, and intelligence improvements.

1-day home backup deals:

2-day home backup deals:

3-day home backup deals:

DELTA Pro Ultra, 6,000Wh capacity with Smart Home Panel 2: $6,099 (Reg. $7,997) +$500 installation fee reimbursement

(Reg. $7,997) DELTA Pro Ultra with Smart Home Panel 2 and dual fuel Smart Generator: $7,799 (Reg. $9,796) +$500 installation fee reimbursement

(Reg. $9,796) DELTA Pro Ultra, 12,000Wh with Extra Battery and Smart Home Panel 2: $8,499 (Reg. $11,269) +$500 installation fee reimbursement

(Reg. $11,269)

EcoFlow solar panel deals:

EcoFlow accessory deals:

As we’ve seen in the past with other EcoFlow sales, the brand has also given us some advanced notice on three upcoming flash sales that will offer additional deals for 24-hour periods, taking place August 3, 9, 15 2024, so keep your eyes peeled for our coverage when they drop. You’ll find more backup power solutions collected together in our Green Deals hub, along with EVs, electric tools, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, outdoor smart devices, and more.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station features:

Powerful and Versatile – 120V/240V, 4000W in a single unit to power almost all of your home appliances.

– 120V/240V, 4000W in a single unit to power almost all of your home appliances. Expandable Capacity – 4–48kWh, tailored to your energy needs.

– 4–48kWh, tailored to your energy needs. The DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery is compatible with the DELTA Pro 3.

Quiet Operation – Operates as low as 30 dB (under 2000W) for minimal noise.

– Operates as low as 30 dB (under 2000W) for minimal noise. Easy to Use – Plug-and-play design for hassle-free setup.

Fast Charging – Charges to 80% in just 50 minutes.

– Charges to 80% in just 50 minutes. Multiple Charging Methods – 7 unique and 18 combo charging methods for maximum flexibility.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!