Bring home a stainless steel 4-quart air fryer with touchscreen controls at $25 today (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is back again with another big-time air fryer discount. This time for folks looking for something a little bit more compact, we have a 4-quart stainless steel Bella Pro Series Slim Digital Air Fryer for $24.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). Regularly $70, this is another deep price drop at just under 65% off to deliver the lowest price we can find. The same story as usual applies here too – we can’t find a single comparable option with these sorts of specs at under $30 on Amazon right now (or just about ever).

While we do see a ton of notable air fryer deals in Best Buy’s daily deals, this is one of the more affordable 4-quart options we have seen in several months outside of deals just for paid members. This one also delivers on the nice stainless steel exterior, as opposed to some of the plastic options we see.

The 4-quart capacity can handle up to 3.3 pounds of ingredients at a time – roughly enough for three to five people or a side dish for more. It has five preset functions for air frying, baking, roasting, broiling, and reheating all controlled via the digital touchscreen display, much like the adjustable temperature action. All of the cooking vessels and attachments are dishwasher-friendly as well.

Bella Pro Series Slim Digital Air Fryer features:

The Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Slim Digital Air Fryer with stainless steel exterior will fit perfectly in your kitchen. Featuring 5 preset settings and an adjustable temperature up to 400°F, you can easily cook your favorites for friends and family (up to 3.3 lbs. of food). The 60-minute auto shut-off timer ensures precise cooking results every time. The dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free, non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray simplify the cleanup process, saving you valuable time. Powered by high-performance circular heat technology, this air fryer evenly circulates heat for quick, crispy, and perfectly cooked food.

