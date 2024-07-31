Get all the cleaning options you need with ECOVACS’ DEEBOT T30S combo system at $1,000 (Save $200)

Here’s a notable price drop on easily one of the best robot cleaning systems we have ever tested out. Amazon is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop cleaning system for $999.99 shipped. Normally sitting at its $1,200 full price most days since releasing only a few months ago, there’s still been plenty of opportunities to snag it at a discounted rate, with the first dropping costs to $1,050 in May, followed by a fall $50 lower in June, and two back-to-back lows to $950 in early July and then to $900 during Prime Day savings two weeks ago. Today you can add it to your home with a solid $200 markdown that returns it to the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $100 above the Prime Day all-time low. You can learn more about this model below or by reading through our in-depth hands-on review.

For folks who would like to have ALL the cleaning options in a nice, comprehensive and reliable package, this may just be the device for you. The DEEBOT T30S on its own is already starting strong with an impressive 11,000PA of suction which tag teams dirt and debris alongside its two brushes (side and main) that are supported by the company’s ZeroTangle technology for less headaches, less maintenance, and more stray hair collection. It also features an all-new TrueEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping system that has its two mopping pads poking out from under the robot, with an extendable arm for better coverage of those hard to reach spots like tight corners or under low-lying furniture and appliances. With its OMNI station, the robot will not only be able to self-empty, but also purge dirty mop water for clean water, and also clean its mop pads before drying them with hot air as well.

There has been a major Apple integration worth noting, as well, with smart controls being extended to now work on the Apple Watch as well as your smartphone or tablet, complete with widgets and Dynamic Island alerts. While Siri cannot connect to the T30S for hands-free voice control, you will find such capabilities through connections with Alexa or Google Assistant. The big difference between the two T30S models, though, is the attached cleaning hub that includes a versatile stick vacuum for manual pickups on or off the floors, giving you better all-around coverage. Head below to read more.

You can also get the same automated functionality in your yard too with Worx’s Landroid robotic mowers, which can tackle yards of either 1/8 acre, 1/4 acre, or 1/2 acre on a single charge – and the 1/2 acre model specifically is seeing its biggest price cut to date, but there’s no telling for how long. Be sure to also head over to our smart home hub for more ways to upgrade your home and favorite spaces with unified smart controls for easier living.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO robot vacuum and mop:

[Clean Everything, Effortlessly] The DEEBOT T30S COMBO includes a powerful robot vacuum for floors and a handheld vacuum for other surfaces and facades, all in one docking station. Enjoy a clean home from floor to furniture, effortlessly.

[All-in-One Cleaning Hub] This space-saving design features a bidirectional dust collection system, allowing both vacuums to auto-empty their dustbins into the station’s large capacity bag. Plus, it also supports 158℉ hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying and auto water refilling. Ready to tackle any cleaning task, save you time and effort.

[Unbeatable 11000Pa Suction Power] Experience a new level of clean with the DEEBOT T30S. Its powerful 11,000Pa suction, driven by advanced motor and airflow technology, makes cleaning carpets effortless. Enjoy spotless floors throughout your home, without the hassle.

[Dual ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology] Say goodbye to the frustration of detangling hair and debris. Equipped with ZeroTangle technology, DEEBOT T30S COMBO masterfully avoids entanglements of human and pet hair in both the robot vacuum main brush and the handheld one. This breakthrough minimizes maintenance, ensures a smooth, continuous and efficient cleaning.

[TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping] Equipped with TruEdge Technology, the DEEBOT T30S excels in cleaning edges and corners with unparalleled precision. By employing a hovering arm and advanced algorithms, it achieves 1mm accuracy and significantly enhances 99% coverage in hard-to-reach areas. No spot is left untouched.

[Advanced Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance] Experience a thorough and uninterrupted clean with the DEEBOT T30S. TrueDetect 3D 3.0 avoids obstacles with precision, while TrueMapping 2.0 maps your home quickly. This intelligent combination ensures efficient cleaning with minimal risk of getting stuck or damaging furniture.

[Effortless Cleaning Control] Control your DEEBOT with ease! Use voice commands (‘OK YIKO‘) or a simple foot touch to start cleaning. Works across Apple Watch, and Smartphone Widgets and Dynamic Island for seamless control from anywhere. Alexa is also supported. No more hunting for your phone!

