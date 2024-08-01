Gain stock confidence with the Tykr stock screener app, extra 20% off for a limited time: $120 (Reg. up to $900)

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially with the sheer volume of information available. Knowing which stocks are low-risk and which are high-risk is crucial for making informed decisions and building a successful portfolio. The Tykr Stock Screener app lifetime subscription is just $119.99 with code SAVENOW and provides comprehensive tools and resources to help you navigate the stock market with confidence. With a user-friendly interface and in-depth research on over 30,000 U.S. and international stocks, Tykr can be your go-to resource for investment education and stock analysis.

Tykr simplifies the stock investing process by screening stocks for you and using an algorithm to categorize them. Stocks could appear as On Sale (a potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (a potential sell). This feature helps you make informed decisions, minimizing potential losses and identifying safer investment opportunities.

This app is not just a tool for stock screening; it’s also an educational platform. The app offers valuable investment education resources, helping you understand market trends, investment strategies, and financial terminology.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor, Tykr provides the insights needed to enhance your investment knowledge and skills. The app also gives each stock a score so you can see at a glance what stocks might be right for you.

Monitoring the performance of your investments is paramount to maintaining a healthy portfolio. Tykr includes a portfolio tracker that lets you track your investments’ performance over time. You can easily see gains, losses, and overall portfolio value, helping you make adjustments as needed.

With 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot, this educational tool is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their stock investing journey.

Jump on the chance to get a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screening app for just $119.99 when you use the code SAVENOW through September 3.

