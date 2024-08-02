Google Drive is good for a lot of things, but once you get past that free 15GB, itâ€™s pretty expensive as far as cloud storage goes. If youâ€™re on the hunt for a more affordable option that gives you plenty of space for files from all your devices, FolderFort is the way to go. This secure cloud storage has a 1TB Lifetime Pro Plan thatâ€™s marked down 72% to $69.99, and you never have to pay another dime after that.Â

Is FolderFort better than Google Drive?

FolderFort excels both in security and space, something cloud services like Google Drive and iCloud donâ€™t quite make the cut on. In terms of space, 1TB is quite the improvement over the marginal upgrades you can get through Drive or iCloud, and this isnâ€™t a monthly payment. You can even create dedicated workspaces for other users (they donâ€™t have to pay), and they even get their own 1GB corner of the cloud.Â

Upload your important files from work or school without worry. Folderfort uses BackBlaze encryption to keep your files safe. Donâ€™t worry, the encryption doesnâ€™t limit your sharing options. You can always create links to folders or files. If youâ€™re sharing with a group, you can create public links, but you can also restrict access to your files at any time.Â

Need more space? You can upgrade your storage capacity at any time. 1TB is a lot of space, and you might not ever use it all if youâ€™re just uploading your photos or documents from work, but FolderFort actually gives you the option to downgrade at any time.Â

Ditch Google Drive for a 1TB alternative

Once you hit the Google Drive paywall, itâ€™s all over.Â

Instead, get a FolderFot 1TB Cloud Storage Pro Lifetime Plan for $69.99 (reg. $251).Â

StackSocial prices subject to change.Â

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!