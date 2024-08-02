Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro falls back to Prime Day price at $300 off, Pixel 8a hits new $399 low

We saw a solid price drop on the latest Google Pixel 8a for Prime Day, as well as up to $300 on the flagship pro model…and the deals are back once again (or even lower). Google is launching the new Pixel 9 very soon, but you aren’t going to be getting one of those at $300 off any time soon. Amazon now has Pixel 8 Pro back down at the $699 shipped Prime Day price. Regularly $999, this is a $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and matching Amazon all-time low we spotted for Prime Day. Head below for the return of Prime Day pricing on Pixel 8 as well as a new all-time low on Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 8 deals:

Amazon has also now knocked all but the Aloe green model down to a new $399 shipped all-time low. Regularly $499, you’re looking at a straight up $100 price drop, doubling the discount we saw for Prime Day this year and landing at the lowest price we have tracked for the 2024 release on Amazon. With seven years of Android OS support, a price like today’s, and a refined design we certainly appreciated after going hands-on, Google latest mid-ranger makes for a notable daily driver for folks looking to side-step the flagship price tags.

The Google Pixel 9 devices are set to make an official debut in under two week’s time now – you can already get a good look at them and just about all of the details over at 9to5Google of course, but all signs point to the Pixel 8a holding the crown as the brand’s mid-range solution for some time still.

The Google Pixel 8a, while a shame the Allow green treatment isn’t marked down, is a more than solid option at $100 off. Outside of some of the early promotions and a bundle deal that delivered a 50% price drop when purchased with the higher-end devices, today’s deal is the best straight up cash discount we have tracked thus far.

The device carries a 6.1-inch Actua display with an IP67 protection to safeguard it from spills, dust, and drops. The Google Adaptive Battery tech is also in place here to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life before you even engage the Extreme Battery Saver mode for up to three days of power. And don’t forget about the Google AI features:

…search anything right from the app you’re in, just by drawing a circle around an image, text, or video; get a summary of emails and brainstorm ideas with Gemini; and avoid spammers with Call Assist

Google Pixel 8a features:

The best-in-class camera with Google AI helps you take photos and videos you won’t believe you actually took. And make edits like magic. Did someone blink or look away? With Best Take, you can combine similar photos into one where everyone looks great. Audio Magic Eraser reduces distracting noises in video like cars and wind, so you can hear the sounds you want. Use Magic Editor to change the background, move an object, make it disappear with Magic Eraser, and more. Just draw a circle around an image or text, even in a video. Google AI finds it fast – right from the app you’re in.

