Nintendo Switch Star Wars sale from $5: Skywalker Saga 75% off, Heritage collection $28, more

As the summer Switch game sale continues, Nintendo has now gathered up a selection of Star Wars titles, both new and old, to add to your digital library at a discount. The deals start from just over $5 and include everything from classics like the Knights of the Old Republic titles to the Star Wars Heritage collection that bundles them together at $27.99 (down from the regularly up to $80 price tag), and even the charming LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition down at $17.49. This one typically sells for $70 in Deluxe form with the seven bonus downloadable content character packs and an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character, but you can now land it at 75% off the going rate. It features memorable moments from across the galaxy spanning all nine Skywalker saga films, including more than 100 vehicles and the “freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests.” Head below for more.

