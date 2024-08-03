Xbox Game Pass price increases coming, 3-month Ultimate extensions just dropped to $27

Update: The 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription deal below has now dropped even lower to $26.89 with free digital delivery.

Some major changes (price increases) are coming to Xbox Game Pass, and they are fast approaching. Starting in September, existing members will see price hikes across the Game Pass Ultimate tier, PC Game Pass subscription, and the most affordable of the bunch, Xbox Game Pass Core. But we do have some deals right now to help the cause and to shore up your subscription into the future at a discount. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Xbox Game Pass price hike inbound, here’s some deals

A new mid-tier option will soon be available at $14.99 per month – it will not include access to day-one releases or the ability to pre-install select titles on release day. This all comes right before Microsoft is set to debut the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in October as a day-one title to subscribers – it will be available to Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console, and PC Game Pass subscribers on day one, but not the Core and upcoming Standard options. This is all to say, now’s a great time to shore up your subscription at a discount so you don’t get stuck having to pay the newly increased prices sooner than later, and we have some deals to do just that below.

It appears the new 13-month stacking limit will only apply to Xbox Game Pass for Console – a tier that will soon be phased out, but you can still stack Xbox Game Pass for up to 36 months. It’s all a little bit more tricky than it ought to be, and some folks suggest the 36-month stacking (securing a subscription for up to 3 years ahead of time) will still be a viable option after September, but it might be a smart idea to ensure your setup for at least that long before hand (especially at the discounted prices above).

Details from Xbox:

Starting July 10, 2024, the following updates to Xbox Game Pass will take effect:

Price changes will go into effect for new members for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core, and PC Game Pass.

Game Pass for Console will no longer be available for new members.

Members who are already subscribed to Game Pass for Console and have automatic payment renewal enabled will be able to continue to enjoy their membership.

Also, a new Game Pass option, Xbox Game Pass Standard, will become available in the coming months. These changes will enable us to bring members more value and more great games to Game Pass.

