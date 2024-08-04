Mario Bros. Wonder, Princess Peach Showtime!, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD now $45 ea. (Reg. $60)

Justin Kahn -
wootnintendo
Reg. $60 $45
Super Mario Bros Wonder Mario Day 2024

Alongside the ongoing summer Switch game sale (down below) and Nintendo’s Star Wars sale, Woot has just dropped a few very rare deals into its summer gaming sale. We are now tracking some of he best prices yet on three popular and relatively new Switch titles that probably will not last long. Jump on these quick if you’re interested:

Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:

PlayStation Summer Sale now live!

***Here’s the best price ever on PlayStation VR2 at $350

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit a new all-time low to...
Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with remo...
Xbox Game Pass price increases coming, 3-month Ultimate...
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell with the high-end steel...
Rare deal brings Prime Day pricing back on the new Sono...
9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and ne...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital ...
9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs a...
Load more...
Show More Comments