Score a 2024 Hisense 43-inch 4K Google Smart TV with AirPlay for the kids or bedroom down at $190

As part of its Back to School sale, Best Buy is offering the 2024 model Hisense 43-inch Class A6 Series LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV down at $189.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is $50 off, the lowest price we can find, and the best we have tracked since release earlier this year. It might not be the biggest, baddest TV out there, but if you’re looking for a modern smart 4K solution for a smaller room, the office, or something along those lines, this is a solid opportunity.

Today’s deal also lands at about $8 under the ongoing, arguably doorbuster-worthy price drop we are tracking at Walmart on TCL’s 43-inch Google Smart TV with Chromecast and the voice remote, for further comparison.

Again, these smaller displays aren’t going to deliver the higher-end 120Hz panels more suitable for your home theater or pro-grade gaming setup, but they are great for the kids and smaller spaces. Perhaps even as a gaming TV for the kids so they stop hogging the main display while you’re trying to get on there or even something for the home office.

Having said, this is still a smart 2024 Google TV from one of the best value-packed brands out there. This is a 4K display with Game Mode Plus – Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode – alongside support for Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa gear, Apple’s AirPlay casting, and three HDMI inputs.

Swing by our smart TV deal hub for more.

Hisense A6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

So worth watching! The A6 Series smart display from Hisense is made for sports fans, movie buffs and gamers alike. See movies through directors’ eyes, as they were originally intended, with FilmMaker Mode. Level up your gaming with the super-fast refresh times of Game Mode Plus 4K 60Hz, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. And bring the sounds of the cinema directly into your living room with DTS Virtual: X audio technology

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!