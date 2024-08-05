Load up on $100 Apple Gift Cards with $10 in FREE Best Buy credit before AirPods 4, iPhone 16, and more hit next month

As we continue a busy (and exciting) morning in Apple price drops, Best Buy has now expanded its Back to School Sale event with a new deal on official Apple gift cards. You can land a $100 Apple gift card with $10 in FREE Best Buy credit for $100. While it’s always a good idea to have some Apple credit in the holster, considering we are roughly one month away from the major September keynote event in Cupertino, today’s deal is all the more enticing – you can use this $100 credit towards the new gear set to get unveiled next month and before pre-orders go live shortly thereafter while landing $10 in FREE Best buy credit while you’re at it.

Score some Apple gift cards before next month’s new releases

The next month (or two) is going to be busy for new Apple gear releases – the new iPhone 16 models, AirPods 4, AirPods Max with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and M4 MacBook Pros, just for starters.

All of that is to say, if you’re going to be pre-ordering any of the new gear at full price, you might as well get a head start and land some free Best Buy credit in the process. All things considered, if you know which of the new Apple releases has your name on it, you might even want to scoop up more than one or perhaps even a bunch to offset your upcoming expense.

Having said that, you can also use Apple gift cards for purchases at “purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple Fitness+, Apple One” and more as well.

If, however, you don’t plan on loading up on Apple gift card credit to score the new gear during the pre-order phase before the straight up cash deals hit thereafter, you’ll want to head over to Apple deal hub right now because the deals are a flying. AirPods Max, M3 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more are all now at some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked.

More on Apple Gift Cards:

Use the Apple Gift Card to get products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more. Spend it on in-app content, books, subscriptions like iCloud+ storage to secure files from all your Apple devices. This gift card does it all. And then some.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!