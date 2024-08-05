Score Adventure Challenge Couples Edition down at $40 (Reg. $50)

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it’s easy for couples to fall into a routine, leaving little room for spontaneity and fun. It’s also hard to connect in this digital age when we are all busy with our devices. If you’re looking to reignite the spark and create lasting memories with your partner, the Adventure Challenge Couples Edition is a fun solution and a great reason to put the phones away. For just $39.99 (Reg. $49.99), this book offers 50 PG-rated scratch-off adventure challenges designed to bring you closer and add excitement to your romantic life.

This book of challenges is all about embracing the unexpected. Each scratch-off challenge reveals a unique date idea you and your partner can enjoy together. From outdoor adventures to cozy indoor activities, these surprises keep the excitement alive. There is a table of contents with categories and labels (summer night adventures, double dates, etc.) to help you decide your direction.

The main rule is that there are no date takebacks. This means that once a date challenge is scratched, you must commit to it. This may sound uncomfortable at first, but couples will soon discover that getting out of their comfort zone with someone special can be a terrific experience.

And if you want to make sure you know a little about what you’re getting into before you scratch, there’s no need to worry. You’ll find a time and money guide over each box to help you decide. There’s also a glossary of icons, which enables you to understand what the icons next to each adventure mean and will help you select your next surprise date.

The Adventure Challenge book includes spaces to journal about your experiences and to include a photo. It is recommended to have a Polaroid camera handy to make snapping in-the-moment pictures of your experiences easier.

Whether you’re in a new relationship or celebrating your 20th wedding anniversary, it is a fun way to break out of the same old pattern and have some fun with your partner.

Get the Adventure Challenge Couples Edition while it’s on sale for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99) plus free shipping for a limited time.

The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition – $39.99

Get It Here!



StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!