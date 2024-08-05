Never lose your wallet with Anker’s Apple Find My card tracker at the $17 Amazon low (43% off)

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is now offering its SmartTrack card wallet tracker for $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in their cart. Today’s deal serves an impressive 43% discount on a tracker that regularly sells for $30. With a $13 discount, this tracker has now dropped a few cents below its previous all-time low to land at the lowest price we have tracked for it.

Anker’s SmartTrack card wallet tracker works with Apple Find My, meaning you can use the pre-installed Find My app on your iPhone to track your wallet with this card. This 2.4mm thick card is water-resistant and has a built-in battery that “can last up to 3 years.” The SmartTrack card wallet tracker can also sound an alarm loud enough to be heard from within the wallet, and you can even double-tap the tracker to find your phone in case you’ve misplaced it somewhere. This is perfect for folks looking to keep tabs on their wallet without having to stuff bulky trackers in it. Anker even bundles a metal clip inside the box with this tracker, using which you can clip it to pretty much anything you want like a passport, folder, and more.

If you’re not particularly keen on getting a wallet tracker, then you can also consider Anker’s SmartTrack Link for $14. It’s essentially a small piece of tracker the size of an AirTag that is down from its usual price of $20.

Anker’s Apple Find My card tracker features:

Works with Apple Find My: Use the pre-installed Find My* app and add Card to the Items tab.*Note: Android devices are not supported.

Ultra-Loud Alarm: Despite being only 2.4mm thick, Card can sound an alarm so loud you can hear it even if it’s covered.

Water-Resistant with Non-Replaceable and Non-Rechargeable Battery: Card can last up to 3 years and is safe even in the rain with its water-resistant coating.

Free Left-Behind Alerts: Avoid losing your belongings with instant alerts via the Find My app—with no added fee.

Find Your Phone in Silent Mode: Your phone rings even in Silent mode with just a double tap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!