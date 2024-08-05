Anker’s official Apple Find My tracker undercuts AirTags at just $14 Prime shipped (Amazon low, 30% off)

Courtesy of the official Anker storefront over at Amazon, you can now find its eufy Security Apple Find My Tracker for $13.99 Prime shipped. Dodge shipping fees when you don’t have Prime by checking out with $35 or more in your cart. For comparison, this unit generally sells for $20, which is a price that already undercuts what you’d spend on an Apple AirTag, even when on sale. Today’s discount slashes 30% off and marks a return to the Amazon low. You can learn more about this Anker tracker with Apple Find My support down below.

When I picked up two of Segway’s high-end scooters a couple months ago, it was my first chance to try out using Apple’s Find My tech for tracking gear outside of Apple-made devices. I’ve come away impressed with how simple the setup process was and how first-party the whole thing has felt so far. With Anker’s trackers, you can expect more of the same, but with these you can choose what to keep track of. They are powered by a replaceable CR2032 battery, which lasts for up to a year. And if you misplace your phone, this tracker can force your iPhone to emit a sound, helping you find it much quicker.

Anker eufy Security Apple Find My Tracker features:

Works with Apple Find My: Just use the pre-installed Find My app and add SmartTrack Link to the Items tab. You can then locate it anywhere in the world using Apple’s network of millions of devices. Note: Apple Find My features only work if used with an iOS, iPadOS, or macOS device.

Free Left-Behind Alerts: Avoid losing your belongings in the first place with instant left-behind alerts via the Apple Find My app—with no added fee.

Find Your Phone in Silent Mode: Avoid tearing up your apartment searching for your phone. With just a double tap, your phone rings—even in silent mode.The function only works with the eufy Security app.

