Samsung’s latest 4TB T5 EVO Portable SSD plunges to $230 Amazon low (46% off)

46% off $230
Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s latest 4TB T5 EVO portable SSD down at $229.99 shipped. While we have seen a short-lived deal that dropped this regularly $350 drive below the $230 mark for a few hours once before, it hasn’t been that low in quite a few months. Today’s discounted price with a 46% or $195 offer matches the second best price we have tracked for this particular drive since its debut late last year. Samsung’s online store is also matching Amazon’s price today for the 4TB drive.

The drives Samsung’s latest T5 EVO lineup have a refreshed design with a rectangular form-factor and metal carabiner loop along the top. This portable SSD comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB, and it has compact and portable form-factor that makes it ideal for gamers and content creators to take on the go. The Samsung T5 EVO is far from the fastest drive out there with speeds of 460MB/s, but it offers reliable performance, comes with a 3-year warranty, and promises up to 2m drop resistance. Be sure to check out our Samsung T5 EVO SSD review for more details.

If you are looking for some alternatives, then you can’t go wrong with Lexar’s ARMOR 700 portable SSD for $180, which is down from its usual price of $250 for the first time.

Samsung 4TB T5 EVO Portable SSD features:

  • MASSIVE STORAGE. COMPACT CONVENIENCE: We went big and made it portable; It’s the T5 EVO—an ideal choice for gamers and content creators; This SSD is engineered to handle large file transfers while still small to take on the go
  • CAPACITIES THAT KEEP UP: Make a big save wherever your projects take you with the small but mighty T5 EVO; It’s light enough to take anywhere and comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB, making it an easy way to store more on-the-go
  • PICK UP THE PACE: Forget external HDDs; The T5 EVO is optimized for large file transfers with improved Intelligent TurboWrite and speeds your hard drive will be jealous of; It’s supported by USB 3.2 Gen 1 for superb performance

