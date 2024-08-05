Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 Ultra Vegan Leather Phone Case now up to 52% off from $24

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the official Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Vegan Leather Phone Case from $24.01. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Joining ongoing all-time lows on actual unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets at up to $350 off the going rates, you’re looking at over 50% in savings here on the regularly $50 official case from Samsung. The purple model is now at a new Amazon all-time low as well.

Made to wrap around around your flagship handset with a perfectly snug fit, it in many ways is an extension of Samsung’s smartphone design here but with a sort of pebbled, or textured, vegan leather treatment. Not only does it add some bump and scratch protection to your device, but also a touch of animal-friendly elegance too.

The eco-conscious build maintains all functionality on the phone itself with a design made of a “minimum of 30% post-consumer recycled content” that consists of “50% post-consumer recycled PC materials” and a “minimum of 3% bio-based content.”

And, as we mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit a new all-time low to undercut the Prime Day deal at $949. That’s more than $350 off and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon on what is arguably the best Android smartphone out there.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Vegan Leather Phone Case features:

Wrap your phone in elegance; Add a soft, lavish touch while enhancing your phone’s modern design. Designed with the planet in mind, this case contains eco-conscious materials. The case is designed for both safety and style; The gentle inner lining helps protect from scratches without compromising on sophistication. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Vegan Leather Case is compatible for use with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.

