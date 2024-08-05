Score Alienware’s 27-inch 360Hz gaming monitor for your battlestation at just $300 today (New low, Reg. $380)

Best Buy is now serving a deal that knocks Alienware’s 27-inch 360Hz gaming monitor to $299.99 shipped. This display with a $450 price tag has been fetching closer to $380 for the past few months. Today’s $150 discount on its original list price knocks it $30 below its previous all-time low, marking the lowest price we can find. The same monitor is currently fetching $330 on Dell’s online store and Amazon, where it has never dropped below that price. Head below for more details on one of the fastest gaming monitors out there for competitive gamers.

Alienware’s AW2724HF gaming monitor sports a 27-inch FHD Fast IPS panel with minimal bezels on three sides and a chin with minimal branding. The highlight of this monitor is its support for up to 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which makes it great for those who are into competitive gaming. It may not be a significant jump from, say, a 240Hz monitor, but it’s just one of those displays that’ll be really hard to go back from. The Alienware AW2724HF’s panel covers 99% of the sRGB color space, and it also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium tech support and VESA Adaptive Sync certification. Other highlights of this gaming monitor include a good selection of ports including an HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4, a sturdy base, a retractable headset hanger, and more.

If you prioritize resolution over frame rates and don’t mind splurging a bit more, then don’t miss Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 4K 165Hz gaming monitor that’s down to just $600 today from its usual price of $1,100 with a massive $500 discount. Both of these monitors would pair nicely with HUANUO’s electric standing desk that’s down to $130 from its usual price of $200.

Alienware AW2724HF 27-inch 360Hz gaming monitor features:

The 27” FHD display gives you more visual real estate than the typical 25” high-speed display, putting you in the middle of the action​.

The AW2724HF has a super fast 360Hz refresh rate, enabling incredibly fluid visuals to give you the upper hand in the fastest-paced games​.

Get virtually seamless views with consistent colors across a wide 178°/178° viewing angle with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technologyAMD FreeSync Premium technology certification and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification ensure tear- and stutter-free visuals​ so you can concentrate on winning.

