Prime members can now upgrade to this spacious electric standing desk for just $130 (Reg. $180)

Prime members can now scoop out a deal that drops HUANUOâ€™s 55- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk for $129.99 shipped once the on-page $40 coupon is clipped. Folks without a Prime membership will have to fork over $160 for it with the same coupon. This particular desk with a $200 price tag has lately been selling for $180, but todayâ€™s deal for Prime members drops it to an unmissable price with a 27% discount overall. Not only is it $10 cheaper than our previous mention, but itâ€™s also matches the lowest price we have tracked for it.

This HUANUO standing desk is one of the bigger options youâ€™ll find on the market with a fairly large surface that spans roughly 5 feet by 2 feet. The height of this standing desk ranges from 27.9 to 46.5 inches, and you can adjust it electrically with just a press of a button. Whatâ€™s also great about this HUANUO standing desk is that it can remember four preferred heights, meaning you can have custom height settings and quickly switch between them. Other highlights of this desk include cable clips for neat cable management, hooks on both sides for your headphones or backpacks, and more.

If youâ€™re looking for more items to pair with your new standing desk, then consider grabbing Logitechâ€™s MX Keys S keyboard thatâ€™s down to $98 from its usual price of $110. Folks using a MacBook as their primary machine can also check out Twelve Southâ€™s BookArc Flex MacBook stand for $40, which is down from its $60 regular price.

HUANUO 55- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk features:

Dependable Desk: This electric standing desk provides everything you need with a stable structure, reliable adjustable height performance, and handy extra features.

Ultimate Stability: The strong desktop rests on a sturdy frame built with automotive-grade SPCC cold-rolled steel.

Reliable & Durable: We thoroughly test our standing desks to ensure reliable long-term performance. This adjustable desk has been lift-tested 50,000 times while fully loaded.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!