Sony INZONE ANC wireless gaming buds with spatial audio for PS5 and PC return to $178 low

Amazon has now brought back all-time low pricing on some of our favorite gaming earbuds. You can now score a pair of the Sony INZONE Gaming Buds in white or black down at $178 shipped. Regularly $200, this deal marks a return to the Amazon low to deliver one of only a handful of notable price drops we have tracked since they debuted last fall. Not only are they among some of the best wireless gaming earbuds we have tested out, but they are, but many accounts, even better than the latest Sony PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds that sell for $199 on Amazon.

As detailed in our hands-on review, they land in your setup with dual compatibility on both PS5 and PC alongside support for personalized 360 spatial audio active noise cancelling tech. They feature up to 12 hours of battery life that jumps to 24 with the included charging case alongside on-ear tap controls to engage active noise canceling, game/chat balance, mute, music playback and more with a customizable setup.

They work wirelessly over 2.4 GHz connections via a USB-C dongle or Bluetooth LE, and when it comes to chatting with your squad in-game or otherwise, the AI-assisted microphone “extracts external noises from your environment for crystal-clear communications.”

INZONE gaming earbuds for PS5 and PC features:

Active noise cancelling and personalized spatial sound helps you stay on top.

Wireless gaming headset with the industry’s longest battery life (up to 12 hrs).

Reduced ear contact for increased comfort.

INZONE Buds only supports 2.4 GHz wireless connection via USB Type-C dongle and Bluetooth LE Audio connection (codec: LC3). Please note that the regular Bluetooth (Bluetooth Classic) codecs SBC, AAC, aptX and LDAC are not supported. LE Audio connection is currently not compatible with iPhone and iPad.

The AI-assisted microphone helps you be heard in action.

Enhance precision with low latency.

Designed in collaboration with professional gamers to help you get the edge over your rivals.

Access useful controls with a tap of your finger.

