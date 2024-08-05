Tidy up and prevent messes with Joseph Joseph’s Duo under sink storage solution at $8 (Reg. $12)

Simon Walsh -
34% off $8

Over at Amazon you can now find this Joseph Joseph Duo Under Sink Storage solution for $7.93 Prime shipped. If you aren’t subscribed to Prime, check out with $35 or more in your cart to dodge shipping fees. Usually sold for $12, you’re looking at a notable 34% discount that results in $4 of savings. The best part is that this marks a return to the all-time low, making now a solid time to strike. Folks looking for a way to tidy up the kitchen should definitely consider grabbing one of these. I use something similar, so keep on reading to learn why it could be useful in your space.

It doesn’t matter if you keep scratch pads, a dish wand, or a bottle of soap under the kitchen sink, those things can wind up making a mess if you use them and then put them back in storage. Until it dries out, water will drip onto a surface and wind up leaving you with one more thing to clean up. Thankfully, this storage solution has a few compartments and a tray underneath to catch soap and water that drips over time.

And if you occasionally need to open a bottle of wine, beer, craft soda, or something similar, be sure to check out Joseph Joseph’s 3-in-1 BarStar at just $9. This low price has arrived thanks to a head-turning 50% markdown. Finally, folks looking for a more serious solution to tidy up the kitchen won’t want to miss this three pull-out cabinet organizer set at $26.

Joseph Joseph Duo Under Sink Storage features:

  • Ventilated sponge holder for quick drying
  • Fits a standard washing-up liquid bottle
  • Brush storage compartment

