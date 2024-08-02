Open just about any bottle with Joseph Josephâ€™s 3-in-1 BarStar at just $9 (Amazon low, 50% off)

50% off $9

Over at Amazon you can now find the versatile Joseph Joseph BarStar 3-in-1 Corkscrew, Bottle Opener, and Foil Cutter for $8.93 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can avoid shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. Usually priced at $18, youâ€™re looking at a whopping 50% discount that takes $9 off the typical rate. Even better, todayâ€™s deal marks a return to the all-time low weâ€™ve tracked just once before. If you want to free up some space in your kitchen drawers, this 3-in-1 solution could pave the way for you to ditch a couple of kitchen tools in favor of just one. Continue reading to find out more about this kitchen add-on from Joseph Joseph.

Make opening a bottle of wine, beer, grape juice, and much more a whole lot easier with Joseph Josephâ€™s all-in-one solution. Not only does BarStar feature a corkscrew, it also functions as a bottle opener, and even wields a removeable foil cutter, too. This ensures youâ€™re ready to pop open just about any beverage in a safe and reliable manner. A compact size ensures it will easily fit in a kitchen drawer for easy storage.

Speaking of Joseph Joseph, weâ€™ve also spotted its unique water bottle with a cap that slips onto its neck for easy storage at $12.50. It also happens to be 50% off right now, making this a solid time to cash in. Another versatile discount weâ€™ve spotted for around the house is TRONDâ€™s brand new surge protector with a staggering amount of outlets at $21.

Joseph Joseph BarStar features:

  • Three bottle-opening tools in one
  • Easy-open corkscrew
  • Removable foil cutter
  • Bottle-cap opener. Space-saving design
  • Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Caution: Sharp tip, handle with care

