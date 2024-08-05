UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25K power bank can handle all your gear on the go for $80 (Amazon low, 33% off)

You can now head to UGREEN’s official storefront on Amazon to score a solid deal that drops its Nexode 145W 25,000mAh 3-port Power Bank for $79.99 shipped. This regularly $120 power bank has seen several discounts over the last few months on Amazon that drop it below the $100 mark. Today’s 33% discount, however, leaves this power bank’s previous all-time low behind to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. Read on find out what makes this more than just a regular power bank with a massive battery.

This UGREEN Nexode power bank packs a large 25,000mAh capacity battery, which should be enough to top-up multiple devices in your tech arsenal. It has a single USB-A and two USB-C ports, out of which one of the Type-C ports can output 140W. That’s enough to charge even a MacBook Pro or a similar powerful Windows laptop. Notably, you can also use all three USB ports on this power bank simultaneously to charge multiple devices at once. Other highlights of this power bank include a bundled 140W USB-C to USB-C cable, an LED panel to show the remaining power, and more.

If you are looking for something a little lighter on your wallet, then we are also tracking a deal that drops Anker’s USB-C PowerCore 10K mAh power bank at $21.50 from its usual price of $24. Also, feel free to swing by our smartphone accessories hub to find deals on more chargers, cases, stands, and more.

UGREEN 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank features:

145W Fast Charging: Equipped with PD3.0,QC3.0, and capable of 145W of fast charging speed! Fully charge a 13″ Macbook Air in 90 minutes.

25000mAh Gigantic Capacity: Ugreen’s portable charge power bank comes with a massive 25,000mAh battery and a total power output of 145W! Completely recharge laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times.

Two-Way Fast Charging: Easily recharge this 25,000mAh power bank in 2 hours with a 65W PD charger (not included). With our bi-directional technology, fast charge devices while fast recharging this portable charger.

Smart Digital Display: LED digital display shows remaining power bank battery. Know exactly how much power is in portable power bank so you can step out with confidence.

Wide Compatibility: The portable charger is compatible with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2022, Dell XPS 15/13, HP Spectre, iPad Pro, iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus/iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/13/12, Galaxy S23/S22/S21, Switch, DJI Mini 3 Pro,Steam Deck and More. Note: For the first usage after receiving it, please drain the power bank first and then fully recharge it without interruption.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!