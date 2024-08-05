Anker’s updated USB-C PowerCore 10,000mAh Power Bank now starts down at $21.50

Anker recently re-issued its classic PowerCore 10,000mAh Power Bank with USB-C input and output and the first deal is arriving via its official Amazon storefront. The black model landed on Amazon recently with a $28 price tag, but it is now down to $21.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. The white model has been down as low as $22 already, but even with the coupon it is going for about $2 more right now. Either way, you’re looking at a super-affordable way to ensure you can get an extra charge anywhere on anything you can connect a USB-C cable to.

There’s nothing particularly remarkable here with the latest Anker PowerCore – just a solid USB-C battery pack you can use to juice up on the go. It features a sort of two-tone black and textured charcoal grey aesthetic to deliver what the brand says is one of the “slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market.”

This time around it features two-way USB-C input and output action – the classic model that currently starts at $16 Prime shipped only has USB-C input.

Anker PowerCore 10K Power Bank features:

Slim Size, Big Power: One of the slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market. Provides 2 charges for iPhone 15, 1.93 charges for Galaxy S23, and 1.23 charges for iPad mini 6.

Lightweight and Compact: With its compact 5.99 × 2.81 × 0.61-inch size and weighing a mere 8.6 oz, it’s designed for on-the-go lifestyles.

Tough and Trustworthy: Engineered for toughness with scratch resistance in mind. Its durability is certified by a 3.2 ft drop test.

Two-Way USB-C Charging: The USB-C port supports both input and output functions, makes charging and recharging quick and easy.

