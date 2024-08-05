VEVOR’s newly upgraded Level 2 40A portable EV charger with NEMA Type 4 protection ratings now at $187 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is offering the (upgraded) VEVOR Level 2 40A Portable EV Charger with NEMA 14-50P plug for $186.99 shipped. Normally going for $240 since releasing at the tail-end of 2023, it didn’t see its first discount until the last week of March when it fell to $200. We’ve seen a few other discounts since then, with April seeing a cascading drop to $182 that quickly fell lower to $179 before dropping even further to the $177 low, while July saw a single drop to $198. Today it comes in as a solid $53 markdown that returns it down among its lowest prices – just $10 above the all-time low from April. Its previous generation counterpart can currently be found discounted at $180, down from $200.

This portable 40A Level 2 EV charger from VEVOR was designed for a more versatile choice, allowing you to store it away in your vehicle with the included bag or permanently install it in your garage. It’s been given a newly upgraded aluminum-alloy body that has NEMA Type 4 waterproof and dustproof protection and can handle harsher temperatures from -4 degrees to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It features a 1.5-inch LCD display that provides in-time information, as well as a smart chip that provides protection against lightning, leakage, grounding, over voltage, under voltage, over charge, over current, and overheating.

It can provide four different current adjustment levels while in use – 40A, 32A, 24A, and 16A – with the device reverting to your vehicle’s default maximum charging rate upon starting up. There’s the usual smart controls here that can be accessed through your smartphone, letting you even schedule charging for 1 to 12 hours, with options to take advantage of off-peak hours. It is compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, requiring only a NEMA 14-50 outlet to plug the charger into.

You’ll find Leviton’s latest EV40P Level 2 Smart EV Charger still sitting at its new all-time low after falling in price twice last week. It offers similar at-home or on-the-go charging solutions, but comes with added perks like the water-resistant enclosure should you want it outdoors as well as its ability to send you notifications when faults occur. You’ll find more EV accessories – as well as alternate EVs like e-scooters and e-bikes – all collected together in our Green Deals hub.

VEVOR Level 2 40A Portable EV Charger features:

Quality Upgrade: We’ve taken quality to the next level with our upgraded portable EV charger. The body is crafted from high-quality aluminum alloy, ensuring durability and longevity. The NEMA 14-50P plug guarantees universal compatibility, making it suitable for all electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that adhere to the J1772 standard.

Intelligent App Control: Real-time monitoring, current adjustment, and convenient scheduling at your fingertips! The LCD display provides real-time charging status updates, and the app allows you to control remotely and adjust the current (40A / 32A / 24A / 16A) to match your home’s electrical circuit. Use the 1-12 hour scheduling feature to charge during low-cost periods, and get ready to elevate your charging experience!

Extra-Long Charging Cable: A 25-foot long charging cable allows you to charge your car at home or public charging point at will (28 ft total length including cable and control box). The cable adopts a 100% copper wire internal and thick TPE flame-retardant protective cover, NEMA Type 4 waterproof and dustproof to withstand -20℃ to 50℃. Say goodbye to charging limitations and hello to flexibility with our long charging cable.

Dual-Use Convenience: We’ve got your charging needs covered, whether you’re at home or on the road. You will receive a complimentary storage bag, bracket, charging cable hook, and 4 expansion screws. You can set it up as a permanent personal charging station right in your garage or store it in the provided storage bag when you’re on the go, charging wherever there’s an available outlet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!