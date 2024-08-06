Apple 512GB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro hits new low at $1,379 ($120 off), 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell now $200 off

The Apple deals have been flying this week as part of what one might call the final back to school push. But today we are highlighting Apple’s 512GB M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at $120 off. Amazon is now offering this configuration at $1,379 shipped, down from the regular $1,499, to deliver a new all-time low. There’s no denying how pricey these new M4 iPad Pros are – you can land a 16GB M3 MacBook Air right now for over $100 less – but there’s also no denying how exciting the “thinnest Apple product ever” (other than the venerable Apple Polishing Cloth of course) truly is.

Be it as a splurge gift for yourself, or something you will transform into a full-on workstation with some peripherals, the new iPad Pro is the only piece of Apple kit to receive the latest M4 chip thus far, truly delivering the latest in cutting-edge tech from Cupertino. We are expecting the M4 to land, at the very least, in the new MacBook Pros this fall too.

The 512GB model falls on the more affordable side of the 13-inch lineup, while still offering double the storage of the entry-level 256GB that is still selling at the $1,198 low right now.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the configurations in the lineup down below if you had your eye on something particular – the 13-inch 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell just hit a new all-time low at $1,899, or $200 off.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!