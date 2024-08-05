Best Back to School Apple deals – M3 MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

The oficial Apple back to school deals were already announced, a yearly tradition for Cupertino at this point. But the “deals” were really more like the usual EDU discounts plus a bonus gift card with purchase – a notable and worthwhile option or some, sure. But the straight up cash savings you can land on Apple back to school deals outside of the official Apple promotion can save you a whole lot more up front, especially considering the gift card can only be used towards future purchases at Apple. This curation of back to school deals focuses on the no strings-attached cash deals you can land right now on the most affordable gear in Apple’s current-generation lineup, alongside some of the more future-proof options from the previous-generation to save even more cash. While some folks have already headed back, there’s still time to land a sweet new piece of Apple gear and the deals are seriously flying right now.

Apple gear, needless to say, isn’t the most affordable out there, but there is really nothing like having a brand new MacBook or iPad to head back to school with, never mind AirPods or an Apple Pencil. While there is loads of fantastic options out there in Apple’s current-generation lineup to power folks into and through another school year, be it students, teachers, or otherwise, this roundup is going to be focusing on some great Apple gear you can score a deal on right now to help keep costs down as low as possible while still delivering a motivating and powerful new machine to elevate anyone’s learning experience.

Back to School MacBook Air deals

First up is MacBooks. These days just about everyone heading back to school is going to need a laptop and, if you ask me, there’s nothing like a new MacBook whether it’s the latest and greatest or perhaps even a generation back.

Let’s start with the latest M3 MacBook Air. Not only is this a great machine for just about anyone to get their hands-on right now, but it’s also the most affordable option in the current-generation lineup that happens to have just dropped back down to the best prices we have ever tracked. While the M2 MacBook Air is a wonderful solution still in my opinion, and you can get it for a touch less (which is why it is also receiving a spot in this list), at just $50 more right now you can land Apple’s newest MacBook Air that isn’t scheduled to be superseded any time soon at this point.

The 8GB configuration is likely more than enough for school work and the like, especially considering it comes in at $400 under the 16GB 13-inch variant, but if you need more power all of the most accessible 13- and 15-inch models have now either returned to the best prices ever or have now landed at the lowest for the first time:

As promised, we are also giving the M2 MacBook Air some shine here. While it might might be one generation back right now, it is still more than capable of turning in term papers, organizing projects, browsing the web for research, and is plenty powerful enough for all of it. We are also just talking about a single generation back here – it is eligible for Apple Intelligence features when they launch, likely years of macOS updates, and features a relatively similar physical design as the latest model anyway.

You can land a M2 MacBook Air right now at $799 shipped in all four colorways – this is matching the Amazon all-time low at $200 under the current going rate.

MacBook Pro deals for folks who need the extra power

There are also some fantastic deals on the MacBook Pro models, but in the name of attempting to highlight only the most affordable of the relatively new releases, they aren’t seeing the highlight on our list this year. If you are, however, looking to go pro with your new MacBook and need the extra horsepower for some reason or other, they do happen to be seeing some very deep back to school deals right now with the M3 Pro machines at up to $600 off and the entry-level M3 model now $300 off with pricing starting at $1,399 shipped.

Back to School iPad deals – Get an Apple tablet learning machine instead?

While I personally prefer the MacBook options when it comes to getting some work done, some folks are enamored by the ultra-thin Apple computer slabs and I can’t blame them. They are, after all, just as capable in many ways these days and you can always link up a keyboard and mouse to achieve a similar input experience anyway.

While only the lucky few are going to be able to head back to school (or anywhere for that matter) with one of Apple’s pricey M4 iPad Pros, there are some far more affordable options, both new and older, that can get the job done for much less and still be just as exciting to get a hold off. While folks looking to transform an iPad into a full-on workstation might need to stray away from some of the more affordable options, even those can get the job done if we are just talking about video brainstorming/project meeting calls, light web surfing, and word processing. Let’s take a look at the most affordable Apple iPad tablet deals right now (without reaching back too far into the previous-generation options):

***Note: The iPad mini and iPad 10th Gen are arguably the least future-proof options on the list. But in the name of saving some serious cash, they are still great value for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest over the next year or two.

Whether you’re looking to keep tabs on a book bag and the new Apple gear you likely have in it, or perhaps taking some digital notes on your new iPad in class, or maybe even to relax in between classes with some tunes, here are some great Apple accessories at discounted pricing to make it happen:

Apple’s AirPods have jumped up $10 since we last checked (at the time of writing), but you can still score all three current-generation sets at well below the MSRP alongside the AirPods Max at $149 off:

A couple things to keep in mind about AirPods, and some of the other gear highlighted on this list, we are getting very close to Apple’s busy fall launch season. Alongside the upcoming iPhone 16, it is also expecting to be launching new M4 MacBook Pro models, AirPods 4, and potentially a new iPad mini to join the next-generation of Apple Watch models. We aren’t expecting to see the M3 MacBook Air updated, and the pro-grade AirPods 3 aren’t expected until next year, but otherwise, there will be new machine landing across the Apple lineup over the next couple of months.

Here’s more details on all of the new Apple products coming in fall 2024.

