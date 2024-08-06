August is hot, cool off with Govee’s Siri-ready 42-inch smart tower fan at $69 (New low, 47% off)

Head over to Amazon and you can currently find the official Govee storefront offering its 42-inch Wi-Fi Smart Tower Fan for $68.99 shipped once the on-page $40 off coupon has been clipped. Historically speaking, this competitively-priced smart fan usually goes for $130. This works out to an impressive 47% discount that slashes $61 off. Even better, this undercuts the previous all-time low, making today the most value-conscious time to pick one of these up for your space. Learn more about this fan’s features down below.

Standing 42 inches tall, today’s discount makes this Govee fan go head-to-head with traditional tower fans, many of which aren’t even smart. This model works with Alexa, Google, and even Siri, offering up even more ways to toggle power and settings. You can also control this unit using the Govee app or the LCD panel up top. In terms of functionality, there are 8 speeds and four modes at your disposal with maximum settings cranking out enough power to send a breeze up to 26 feet across a room. A built-in thermostat allows this unit to power on and off when specified temperature thresholds have been met.

While you’re at it, be sure to hop over and have a look at the deal we found on TP-Link’s Alexa/Google magnetic smart cam at only $24. And if you’re curious what other Govee deals we’ve covered recently, one of the options includes Govee’s smart TV light bar at $56 shipped. Jump right into all of the other smart home deals right here.

GoveeLife 42-inch Wi-Fi Smart Tower Fan features:

Upgraded Version: The upgraded version of the tower fan for bedroom H7100 has a more stable base to ensure steady and safe airflow up to 25ft/s. With our improved design, you will experience a higher level of comfort and coolness.

Smart App & Voice Control: The tower fan connects to Wi-Fi, alexa, google assistant in seconds, you can easily control it anywhere and anytime. All the customization is possible via Govee Home App, such as schedule, 24H timer, mode and speed adjust, etc.

Auto Mode: The oscillating tower fan can automatically change speed relative to the ambient temperature, thanks to a built-in sensor. It also supports pairing with a Govee thermohygrometer. Perfect for handling the way your room warms up in the afternoon sun.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!