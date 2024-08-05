Your home theater will look great with Govee’s smart TV light bar at $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

Head over to Amazon now to find the official Govee storefront there offering its 55- to 70-inch Smart TV Light Bar for $55.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d usually need to spend $80, which works out to 30% off or a total of $24 in savings. You’re also coming within a mere $2 of the all-time low, which we’ve seen just one time before. This light bar provides a fun way to illuminate your home theater setup that goes above and beyond what a typical LED strip can do. Head below to learn more.

Equipped with 41 individual lights, this offering is ready to cast your choice of static or dynamic lighting behind a TV, monitor, on a blank wall, and more. To get you up and running quickly, Govee offers over 35 premade scenes in the smartphone app that will make it a cinch to see just what this light bar is capable of. This is the latest design and it features a 215-degree curved surface with “double the brightness and spread of lighting effects.” It can be attached to the back of a TV, set on top of a stand, and the list goes on. It ties in with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well.

Head on over to our smart home guide to see some of the other notable markdowns we’ve spotted lately. For instance, Apple enthusiasts can expand their HomeKit setup with three meross smart HomeKit water sensors at $16 each. You can also find Govee’s Star Projector down at a new $130 low, thanks to a $50 discount. Finally, be sure to scope out this Hisense 43-inch 4K Google smart TV at $190.

Govee 55- to 70-inch Smart TV Light Bar features:

Upgraded Design: The Govee RGBIC light bar is equipped with 41 light beads. The 215° curved surface light-emitting combined with the lens doubles the brightness and spread of lighting effects.

RGBIC Lighting Experience: 35+ scene modes provide more possibilities for your viewing experience! Govee Home App features a one-touch control function to find the most suitable lighting mode, creating vibrant RGBIC lighting effects for your TV.

Suitable for Multiple TV Sizes: The TV light bar is suitable for TVs from 55 to 70 inches. You can use the adhesive backing to attach the light bar to the back of the TV or place it on a base to sit flat on the TV cabinet.

