Grab a 2023 model 65-inch TCL Google Smart TV for $348 shipped today (Orig. $600)

Often times Walmart steps in with a more than notable price drop on the more modest smart TVs, bordering on doorbuster-worthy pricing in-between the main seasonal sale events, and today is one of those days. You can now score the 2023 model TCL 65-inch Class Q6 4K QLED HDR Google Smart TV down at $348 shipped. Best Buy is also getting aggressive on this model with a sale price down at $349.99 shipped right now. It’s not the most high-end display out there, that’s for sure, but we are talking about a TV that fetched over $600 at launch on Amazon (it has never dropped below $398 and is currently sold out there), still carries a $500 regular price, and a display that sold for around $598 at this time last year.

A notable option for just about anyone who doesn’t care about all of the bells and whistles you’ll pay a pretty penny for elsewhere, the Q6 is just a solid 4K display that runs on Google’s wonderful smart TV platform to offer up simple gaming action and direct access to your streaming services without breaking the bank.

It features up to 120Hz VRR action alongside Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync. The Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG join compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant gear (Google Assistant voice commands are built-in here), onboard Chromecast, and three HDMi inputs.

Head over to our newly revamped smart TV hub for a closer look at more of the big-time display deals we are tracking right now. And then go scoop up Govee’s smart TV light bar while it’s down at $56 shipped.

TCL 65-inch Class Q6 4K QLED HDR Google Smart TV features:

TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!