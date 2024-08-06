Nothing’s ANC Ear (a) wireless buds with up to 42-hr. battery and ChatGPT voice action now down at $79

Today we spotted the lowest price we have seen yet on the new Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds courtesy of trusted seller Essentially-Tech on Amazon. Regularly $99, you can score the black model Nothing Ear (a) down at $79 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is $20 off, $5 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find on these super-unique buds. They perhaps have a somewhat similar form-factor to AirPods and what we see elsewhere, but with the translucent housing and sort of retro-modern vibes here, it’s hard to deny how much these buds stand out in the crowd.

As we highlighted in our launch coverage, the latest buds from Nothing “build on what was already one of the best series of earbuds in recent memory” with a few key enhancements.

I have already mentioned how much I love the aesthetics here, so let’s talk tech. For $79 you’re getting the 11 mm drivers with the brand’s smart 45dB active noise cancellation – “Nothing Ear (a) automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, then applies more noise cancellation to make up for it.”

The onboard talk mic and extra airway on the stem support for wind passthrough to allows the brand to reduce “interference by 60% compared to Ear (2)” alongside delivering up to 42.5 hours of battery life when you factor in the charging case – 10 hours in the buds alone with NNC engaged.

While you will need a Nothing handset to get it going, it is also worth mentioning the ChatGPT features on these buds as well. The “first-of-its-kind integration” allows users to leverage voice commands to “access ChatGPT on Ear and Ear (a)” wherever you might be:

Ask, listen and learn from ChatGPT on-the-go. Setup via the Nothing X app. Get the answers you need faster, and at your fingertips. Text, voice or image search right from your home screen (Only on Nothing earbuds when connected to Nothing phones.)

Nothing Ear (a) features:

Powerful 11 mm driver: We’ve made our driver even more compact. With double the power than Ear (2), Ear (a) delivers an even deeper bass performance. The extra space gives sound waves more room to vibrate. With two new vents, airflow is improved inside the bud. For less distortion and richer overall clarity

Smart Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 45 dB,Nothing Ear (a) automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, then applies more noise cancellation to make up for it. So you receive the best possible noise cancellation. Happens every time you put them in. So you can go from quiet rooms to busy streets without hearing a thing (other than what’s playing)

Clear Voice Technology: Clear as day. Ear (a) isolates your voice from everyday distractions so calls on-the-go feel like face-to-face conversations. With a new talk mic and extra airway on the stem for wind to pass through, we’ve reduced interference by 60% compared to Ear (2)

