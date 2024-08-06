Official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Cases now up to 43% off from $28 (Reg. $49)

We have spotted some notable deals today on the official Apple iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe courtesy of Amazon. You’ll find select colorways – the Cypress Green and Storm Blue are personal favorites here – starting from $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $49, this is up to 43% off to deliver the lowest price we can find. The Storm Blue is now at its Amazon all-time low and the Cypress Green has only ever gone for less once – it dropped to $25 for a couple days in March. I also like the Clay option, which is the most affordable of the bunch, but we have seen this go for a few bucks less a few times this year.

If you’re not planning on pre-ordering iPhone 16 next month, these official Apple silicone cases can be an affordable (with today’s deal anyway) to breathe new life in to your current-generation handset until you’re ready to upgrade again.

Apple says these cases feature a “silky, soft-touch finish” on the outside and you’ll find a soft microfiber lining to hug up against your precious handset on the inside.

The case maintains wireless charging-friendly connections while also including an internal array of magnets to reliably link up with your MagSafe charging stand and any number of other magnetic accessories as well.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

