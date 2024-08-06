Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds FE with ANC and Live Translate fall to $75 today (Reg. $100)

While they might not be the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro that start at $180, Amazon did just drop the latest Galaxy Buds FE Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds down to $74.99 shipped. This deal is live on both the Graphite and white sets. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Samsung, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We did see a couple very short-lived offers several months back at $74 and very quickly down to $70, but this is otherwise on par with the best deals we have tracked on Samsung’s FE set since their debut in late 2023.

Again these aren’t the flagship buds from Samsung, but they do land with a notable feature set a price like today’s. The 30 hours of battery life joins quick pairing with Samsung devices and the onboard active noise cancellation, just for starters.

Alongside the Auto Switch feature – “connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat; Stream a movie on your Tab…if a call comes through on your phone, you can answer through your Buds FE” – these buds also received Samsung’s Live Translate update back in February too:

Now you can communicate freely with someone in another language; Use the Interpreter feature on your Galaxy phone to hear real-time translations through your Galaxy Buds during face-to-face conversations.

Head over to 9to5Google for a complete rundown of everything you need to know about Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE features:

Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. Galaxy Buds FE pair easily to your other Galaxy devices through your Samsung account; Just open the case, tap to connect and your paired Buds FE show up in your list of devices. With Auto Switch, Buds FE connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat.

