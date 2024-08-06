Only $6?! Act fast and get Satechi’s MagSafe-ready 7.5W USB-C charging cable at 80% off

The official Satechi storefront over at Amazon is now offering a head-turning deal on its USB-C MagSafe-compatible 7.5W Wireless Charging Cable for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 or more in your cart to avoid shipping fees. For comparison, you’d usually need to fork over $30 for this MagSafe-compatible solution from Satechi. That’s a shocking 80% discount that works out to $24 in savings. Until now, the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked knocked it down to $15, and this beats that by quite a bit. Learn more down below.

Topping out at 7.5W charging speeds, this isn’t going to win a race against official MagSafe chargers. That being said, it’s a solid option for folks that love MagSafe charging, but don’t want to break the bank. It relies on a Type-C port for power, making this a forward-thinking solution that ensures you won’t become reliant on USB-A. In terms of design, Satechi touts that it has a “sleek metallic finish,” which should give it a leg up when it comes to aesthetics when compared to others.

Why stop here when there are a lot more deals like this one in our smartphone accessories hub? A couple of notable additons we’ve spotted lately include two Anker dual-port wall chargers with cables for just $13 alongside the brand’s USB-C PowerCore 10,000mAh Power Bank at $21.50. These are just a couple of examples, you can see everything right here.

Satechi USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable features:

  • MAGNETIC CLICK – features a new powerful magnetic connection for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, with a secure and satisfying “click” when placed onto the module
  • CHARGE WITH EASE – equipped with a built-in wireless charging module to power your iPhone 12 with ease – up to 7.5W. Requires 18W or higher power adapter (sold separately)
  • USB-C CONNECTION – its universal USB-C connection makes charging fast and convenient, just connect the cable to any powered USB Type-C port to easily recharge your iPhone wherever you are
  • MODERN & PORTABLE – its sleek metallic finish and portable design makes it the perfect charging accessory to take on-the-go or leave stationary in your office

