Spigen intros new Apple Magic Keyboard-ready ‘Aerocore aramid fiber’ M2 iPad Air case

We have spotted a new Spigen iPad case for Apple’s latest M2 Air models. We are looking at the brand’s latest release to its Enzo collection – this is where its higher-end leather offerings land as a sort of elevated option over the traditional builds. This time it is side-stepping the leather and looking to wrap your new M2 iPad Air in the Aramid fiber material we have seen the brand leverage in the past. Now available for purchase for both 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, head below for more deals and a closer look at the new Spigen iPad case.

Spigen’s new magnetic ‘bulletproof Aerocore aramid fiber’ M2 iPad Air cases

Spigen is generally a brand that hits above it pay grade with its more budget-friendly gear, but it isn’t really known for leveraging premium materials nearly as much. The Enzo lineup, and the case we are looking at today, does though.

Spigen says it is using special PU and bulletproof Aerocore aramid fiber “for premium everyday defense and modern style on your iPad Air.” I would assume an iPad is more likely to stop the bullet than the case, but let’s not even imagine having to find out. From there, you’ll find the anodized aluminum accents we have seen on the Enzo gear in the past, including on the camera lip and what appears to be some very subtle decorative touches elsewhere.

This new cover features built-in magnets and pin connectors for seamless connectivity to the brand’s OneTap Easel Stand and the official Apple Magic Keyboard alongside a built-in Apple Pencil Pro and 2nd Gen holder right on the case itself.

Features at a glance:

Premium Quality You Can See and Feel: Made from premium PU and bulletproof Aerocore aramid fiber for premium everyday defense and modern style on your iPad Air (2024)

Sleek Camera Protection: Anodized aluminum camera lip for protection against bumps and scratches

Patented Magic Keyboard Compatible Case: Infused with built-in magnets and pin connectors via Magic Ready Technolgy for seamless connectivity to OneTap Easel Stand and Official Apple Magic Keyboard

Built-in Apple Pencil Pro and 2nd Gen. Holder: Secure your Apple Pencil Pro and 2nd Generation Apple pencil while keeping it charged while

The new Spigen iPad case Enzo case is now available at $54.99 in both the 11- and 13-inch form-factors.

