Stow your laptop, keyboard, and more in Lenovo’s Legion backpack at the $35 back to school low

Amazon is offering Lenovo’s 17-inch Legion Action Gaming Laptop Bag for $34.99 shipped. This is regularly a $60 backpack that’s now seeing a solid 42% or a $25 discount. Today’s deal lands this 17-inch laptop bag with dedicated compartments at a price that matches the all-time low on Amazon, and Lenovo is matching this unmissable price on its online store as well. Head below for more details on this backpack that could be your new everyday carry.

This Legion Active gaming backpack is big enough to hold up to 17-inch laptops or even full-sized gaming keyboards. The main compartment of this backpack has multiple pockets that lets you protect and organize your gear properly. I like the quick access opening for the main compartment on this one that lets you quickly pack or unpack your belongings. This gaming laptop bag that’s made with recycled PET materials also has back padding with padded shoulder straps for added comfort, and it’s also travel-ready with a luggage trolley strap. Other highlights of this Legion Active bag include a waterproof cap and base that are “made of coated RPET materials for added durability,” some quick access pockets on the front to store frequently used items, and more.

If you’re worried about keeping track or losing your backpack, then consider buying eufy’s Security Apple Find My Tracker for it that’s down to $14 from its usual price of $20.

Lenovo Legion active gaming laptop bag features:

The Legion Active Gaming Backpack has a spacious multi-function compartment to effortlessly stores a 17” laptop or a gaming keyboard

Easy access front pockets make grabbing your gadgets easy, while the water bottle pocket and multi-functional accessory storage give you a place for everything

This gaming backpack’s waterproof cap and base are made of coated recycled PET materials for added durability and green-powered gaming

The Legion Active Gaming Backpack’s well-padded backrest and adjustable padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry wherever you go

Travel-ready luggage trolley strap on this laptop backpack makes airport trips stress-free

