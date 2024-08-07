Anker’s debuts new 250W Prime Charging Station with onboard status/clock display [Launch Deal]

We feature plenty of unique and useful chargers around here, but it’s not often we see them in the form of this new Anker Prime Charging Station with an onboard LCD display. The heads-up, almost dashboard-like unit delivers on all of the usual charging prowess you would expect from a device like this, but with some serious output wattage to support even your most power hungry of gear alongside a conversation-starting display that would even have this tech writer saying something like, “what do we have here?” if I happened upon it for the first time in your setup. Now available for purchase with a nice launch discount, head below for more details on the new Anker Prime Charging Station.

Anker Prime Charging Station with onboard display

First things first, let’s talk about the actual connectivity options on the new Anker Prime Charging Station. This is a 6-in-1 unit – a single power cable connecting to an outlet expands to offer four USB-C charging ports and a pair USB-A options on the side.

The 250W max power is intelligently distributed across the ports to offer up more contextual optimization than your typical charger. But that I mean, you’ll find a smart control dial to adjust energy output to ensure whatever you have plugged in is getting the sort of juice it requires (or just to ensure that one piece of gear you happen to need powered up as soon as possible is prioritized).

But this can also be achieved just by understanding the output on each of the ports here:

The first USB-C port, for example, is capable of pushing up to 140W. This can “power up your 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 25 minutes,” according to Anker.

Now let’s talk about the 2.26-inch LCD screen here. The powerful output is nice and all, but that display is what really caught my eye. Firstly, and as expected, it will display the status of the ports and output wattage, which is arguably just as fun as it can be useful when it comes to power prioritization.

But it can also be switched over to a more traditional alarm clock-style display as well, which is not something we see very often on gear like this. You can choose between a digital-like display or a more analog-looking option as seen above.

The new Anker Prime Charging Station with onboard display is now available for purchase with a $169.99 MSRP via the official Amazon storefront. However, there is a nice $30 on-page coupon waiting there to drop you total down $139.99 shipped.

