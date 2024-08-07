Big-time M3 MacBook Air deals still flying! 13-inch $149 off from $850, 15-inch 16GB $249 off

One of our top 10 deals for Prime Day 2024 went to the Apple M3 MacBook Air at $150 off, and now several configurations are back starting from $850! Alongside some 15-incher models we will detail down below, one of the most sought-after configurations in the lineup is the 13-inch variant with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB internal SSD – this model is now marked down to $1,249.98 shipped in all four colors courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $1,499, this is $149 off and within $1 off the all-time low Prime Day price. This deal also joins the 8GB variant that is also within $1 of the Amazon all-time low at $849.98 shipped – this is $149 off and just $50 above the sale price we are tracking on the previous-generation M2 model. The 16GB variant is easily one of the best options in the lineup for most folks, one might even argue this is the best current-generation Apple laptop available for folks that don’t need the pro-grade machines – but the 8GB is just as nice at a price like this unless you’re hungry for the extra RAM.

The $149 price drops also carry over to the 15-inch models today as well. The entry-level configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD is now selling for $1,049.98 shipped, down from the regular $1,299. This offer joins the elevated 16GB model at $1,449.98 shipped to deliver the same $149 in savings.

While the 13-inch deals highlighted above are within $1 of the Prime Day all-time lows, these 15-inch options are now sitting at the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, and that includes the Prime Day offers.

Much of the Apple lineup of gear is set to get refreshed starting next month. That includes the entry-level AirPods, MacBook Pro, and potentially even the iPad mini (finally!). But the M3 MacBook Air is a relatively new machine still that will likely make it through the year and then some before seeing any kind of upgrade from Cupertino.

Apple 13-inch M3 MacBook Air features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 13-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. The powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smoothly. Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home.

