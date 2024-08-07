Arcade1Up’s Pong Arcade Table upgrades the game room with 12 classics at $300 (Up to $400 off)

We are tracking a solid price drop on Arcade1Up’s Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table today with Kohl’s, Amazon, and Best Buy now listing it down at $299.99 shipped. This model carries a $700 MSRP, still regularly fetches as much at Best Buy, and is now up to $400 off. However, a more realistic comparison would be over on Amazon where it has been more typically selling for $400 over the last several months before returning to the all-time low today. If you’re looking for an epic, retrotastic addition to the game room or basement, the Arcade1Up’s Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table might be the statement conversation-starter piece you’re after.

It, as the name suggests, takes on the form of one of those classic cocktail arcade gaming tables with a pair of controllers on either side and an inset 17-inch color display – a pair of clear deck protectors are included as well.

Alongside the retro Atari paint job on the outside, on the inside you’ll find 12 pre-loaded classics including Pong, Pong Doubles, Pong Sports, Quadrapong, Warlords, Tempest, Super Breakout, Circus Atari, Destroyer, Avalanche, Major Havoc, and Indy 500.

If it’s the console games you’re after instead, head over to today’s roundup for a closer look at all of the titles on sale as part of the Switch summer event, including a few rare offers on on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Arcade1Up Pong Head-to-Head Arcade Table features:

Face your competition- literally with the Pong Head-to-Head Gaming Table from Arcade1Up! Bringing you authentic retrogaming experiences in an affordable classic cocktail form factor, Arcade1Up head-to-heads are must-haves for your family game room, man cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. Standing 29” high, head-to-heads play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. And YES, they have clear cover tops, to protect from those accidental spills! Easily assembled, in no time you’ll be bouncing with arcade nostalgia no matter what decade you grew up in!, with the pioneering classic Pong, as well as Pong Doubles, Pong Sport , and Quadrapong.

